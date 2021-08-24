Compulsory 14-day quarantine for Afghan evacuees at ITBP camp in Delhi

-
The Union health ministry has issued a memorandum mandating compulsory minimum 14 days institutional quarantine for those being evacuated from Afghanistan, at the ITBP Chhawla Camp here, amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
The ministry said the Centre is undertaking emergency evacuation of people from Afghanistan to India and considering the nature of crisis, it has already allowed exemption from mandatory pre-boarding RT-PCTR testing (presently mandated for international travellers) for people who have been evacuated from the war-torn country.
"Coronavirus transmission (including circulation of variants) in Afghanistan is unclear at present, as a matter of abundant precaution, it has been decided that the arriving persons shall undergo a mandatory minimum 14 days institutional quarantine at Sector Headquarters Logistic and Communications, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Chhawla Camp, Najafgarh Road, New Delhi," the office memorandum dated August 23 said.
"The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation shall intimate ITBP adequately in advance about the exact date and timing of these incoming flights along with the passenger manifest. The said information may also be provided to the Government of NCT of Delhi," it said.
ITBP will make requisite arrangements for arranging transportation of passengers from arrival airport to the Chhawla Camp, Najafgarh. Any person testing positive or detected as symptomatic shall be shifted to identified COVID-19 dedicated Covid Care Centre or Covid hospital of NCT of Delhi, the memorandum stated.
All nodal agencies involved -- MEA, MOCA, MHA, ITBP and Government of NCT of Delhi, NCDC -- shall designate and communicate the name, designation and contact number of their nodal persons to each other and to the Ministry of Health, it added.
