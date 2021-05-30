Cong accuses BJP's Tejasvi Surya, his uncle of taking bribes for vaccines

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown could be inevitable if people don't cooperate: Karnataka CM
Surya Roshni shares rise 7% on rating upgrades, stable outlook
Twitter action validates our stand that BJP manipulated media: Congress
KSLTA u-14 Talent Series tennis: Venkatesh, Meghana upset top seeds
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
-
The Congress on Saturday accused BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and his uncle Ravi Subramanya of making money through vaccines and demanded that an FIR be registered against them and they be removed as MP and MLA respectively.
The BJP leaders have, however, denied the charge.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that according to an audio tape leaked through social media, Subramanya purportedly took a bribe of Rs 700 per vaccine at a private hospital in Karnataka. Surya is seen promoting the hospital in ads, he alleged.
"The membership of Tejasvi Surya from the parliament should be ended immediately, we owe the people of Karnataka. The membership of Ravi Subramanya, third-time MLA from Basavanagudi, should be ended right now," he told reporters.
Khera alleged that a supervisor of a private hospital clearly tells a public member that per vaccination he will have to pay Rs 900 as Rs 700 of this have to be given to Ravi Subramanya, a BJP MLA from Basavanagudi in Karnataka, who is Surya's uncle.
"These are shocking, startling revelations. It is like getting caught red handed. This is a private hospital. Earlier this week, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is also the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, had advertised his own picture along with this hospital, exhorting people to get vaccinated from this hospital," he alleged.
"We want to ask Mr Prime Minister, this Tejasvi Surya is his blue-eyed boy. We demand answers, how on earth were vaccines being diverted from government hospitals to a private hospital," he asked.
"There should be an FIR lodged against Surya and Subramanya, Mr Prime Minister," the Congress leader said.
Citing the case of cash for questions in which members were expelled from Parliament, he said this is a case of cash for vaccines.
"Tejasvi Surya's Parliament membership should be ended with immediately," he demanded, adding, "If you want to save the lives of people of Karnataka, this is hardly any sacrifice for you Mr Prime Minister. This is the least you can do.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU