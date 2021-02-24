KSLTA u-14 Talent Series tennis: Venkatesh, Meghana upset top seeds

Venkatesh Subramanya and Meghana G.D. stunned the top seeds in the boys' and girls' categories respectively to enter the semifinals of the KSLTA under-14 Talent Series here on Wednesday.

While Subramanya outplayed Shourya Bhattacharya 6-3, 6-3, Meghana upset Zynah Amber Salar 7-5, 6-1 at the KSLTA courts.

In the first semifinal, Subramanya will clash with Gandharva Kothapalli who was a 6-4, 6-0 winner over Srikar Doni. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's seeded second Siva Prasath K. will clash with No.3 Kshitij Aradhya in the other semifinal.

In the girls' semifinals, Meghana will take on Disha Khandoji who has worked her way up while third seed Sushmita Ravi will lock horns with second seed Snigdha Kanta in the other last-four tie.

Results (quarterfinals):

Boys U-14: 6-Venkatesh Subramanya bt 1-Shourya Bhattacharya 6-2, 6-3; Gandharva Kothapalli bt Srikar Doni 6-4, 6-0; 3-Kshitij Aradhya bt Rajesh Kaushik 7-6 (2), 6-2; 2-Siva Prasath K (TN) bt Q-Vishnu Mohan 6-4, 6-4

Girls U-14: 5-GD Meghana bt 1-Zynah Amber Salar 7-5, 6-1; Q-Disha Khandoji bt Q-Shreenithi Choudhary 6-1, 6-1; 3-Sushmita Ravi bt 6-Anvi Punaganti 6-3, 3-0 (conceded); 2-Snigdha Kanta bt 7-Sanskriti Santosh 6-2, 6-0

