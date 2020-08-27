Cong constitutes committee to formulate party's stand on ordinances by govt

-
Congress has constituted a 5-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government.
Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi will be members of the Committee.
Ramesh has been appointed as the convenor of the committee.
"Congress interim President has constituted a five-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the Central government," according to a release signed by party General Secretary KC Venugopal dated August 26.
