Business Standard

India has become center point to world's desires: PM Modi in Vizag

'India has become the center point to the world's desires and programmes like PM Gati Shakti were attracting more foreign investments into the country'

Topics
Modi govt | Andhra Pradesh | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

Modi, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that India has become the center point to the world's desires and programmes like PM Gati Shakti were attracting more foreign investments into the country.

Addressing a meeting after launching several infrastructure development projects here, the Prime Minister said PM Gati Shakti has not only speeded up infrastructure development but also helped cut costs. "Integrated view is of prime importance for infrastructure development. Isolated view taken in the past has caused heavy losses to the country," Modi pointed out. He said supply chains and logistics depended on multi-modal connectivity. Multi-modal transport system would be the future of every city. The PM also noted that "blue economy" has become a top priority for the first time. Port-led development has also become the key, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 13:01 IST

