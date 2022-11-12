India has become center point to world's desires: PM Modi in Vizag

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that India has become the center point to the world's desires and programmes like PM Gati Shakti were attracting more foreign investments into the country.
Addressing a meeting after launching several infrastructure development projects here, the Prime Minister said PM Gati Shakti has not only speeded up infrastructure development but also helped cut costs. "Integrated view is of prime importance for infrastructure development. Isolated view taken in the past has caused heavy losses to the country," Modi pointed out. He said supply chains and logistics depended on multi-modal connectivity. Multi-modal transport system would be the future of every city. The PM also noted that "blue economy" has become a top priority for the first time. Port-led development has also become the key, he added.
First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 13:01 IST
