Congo declares the end of the 12th Ebola outbreak in the country

-
ALSO READ
Democratic Republic of Congo confirms a new Ebola case
Republic Day LIVE: Military might, cultural diversity on display at parade
Worldwide measles surge to 23-year high in 2019, killing 200,000: UNICEF
In pictures: Republic Day Celebrations across the nation
Singing star Akon enters Congo mining sector in JV with state company
-
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday officially declared the end of the 12th Ebola outbreak, which killed six people in its eastern province of North Kivu.
Since the outbreak declared on February 7, 2021, a total of 12 cases have been reported, including six deaths in the province, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Thanks to the experience of the DRC's response team and health partners, the epidemic has been brought under control in less than three months after its declaration, said health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani.
"Local health workers and authorities should be commended for their rapid response, tenacity, experience and hard work in controlling this outbreak," said Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Africa.
The recent resurgence was genetically linked to the 2018-2020 epidemic in the northeastern part of the country, in which 3,470 people were infected and 2,287 were killed. Another outbreak in the western province of Ecuador infected 130 people and killed 55 between June and November 2020.
Guinea is also currently fighting against an Ebola epidemic since this February. Over the years, the virus has been a health crisis for Africa, which is already troubled by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The response to this epidemic has been influenced by the expansion of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has not spared our country," Mbungani noted.
The WHO warned that the country should remain vigilant and maintain a robust surveillance system, as potential resurgences are possible in the coming months.
"While the epidemic is over, we must remain vigilant to a possible resurgence while drawing on the growing expertise in emergency response to handle other health threats that the country faces," Moeti said.
--IANS
Int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU