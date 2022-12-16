Congress' Jairam Ramesh hints at renaming Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, has hinted at changing the name of Albert Hall Museum, the oldest museum of the state.

While addressing the media during Bharat Jodo Yatra at Lalsot in Dausa on Thursday, Ramesh said that on the occasion of completion of 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra, a cultural programme will be organised at Jaipur's on Friday. Former President of Congress Rahul Gandhi will participate in this event.

Ramesh said, "I wish that the name of should be changed, because Albert was the husband of Queen Victoria and today in 2022, it is not right to have the name Albert. He said that I also talked to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard and asked him to change the name, I understand that it will be renamed soon."

Meanwhile. discussions have started on whether the government will change the name of Albert Hall or not. It is also discussed that if the name of Albert Hall is changed, then after whom will this historical building be named?

Welcoming the statement of Ramesh, BJP MP C.P. Joshi has also placed a demand in front of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He said that Albert Hall in should be named after Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap.

