JUST IN
Congress' Jairam Ramesh hints at renaming Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum
US Senator wants 'robust discussion' with India on religious freedom
Kerala official suspended over derogatory remark against defence personnel
2 civilians killed, 1 injured as Army sentry opens fire in J-K's Rajouri
Allahabad HC sentences 43 cops for 7 years in Pilibhit 'fake' encounter
Rajnath lays wreath at National War Memorial on occasion of Vijay Diwas
2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28
Himachal CM walk alongside Rahul as Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 100 days
Prez Murmu recalls courage, sacrifice of armed forces on Vijay Diwas
10 yrs of Nirbhaya case: DCW wants Parliament to discuss women's safety
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Morbi councillors oppose Gujarat govt's move to supersede civic body
icon-arrow-left
COP15: Over 3 mn sign petition for protection of 50% of world biodiversity
Business Standard

Congress' Jairam Ramesh hints at renaming Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, has hinted at changing the name of Albert Hall Museum, the oldest museum of the state

Topics
Jairam Ramesh | Albert Hall Museum | Jaipur

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Cong should not feel defensive or apologetic about the 1991 reforms: Jairam Ramesh
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, has hinted at changing the name of Albert Hall Museum, the oldest museum of the state.

While addressing the media during Bharat Jodo Yatra at Lalsot in Dausa on Thursday, Ramesh said that on the occasion of completion of 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra, a cultural programme will be organised at Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum on Friday. Former National President of Congress Rahul Gandhi will participate in this event.

Ramesh said, "I wish that the name of Albert Hall Museum should be changed, because Albert was the husband of Queen Victoria and today in 2022, it is not right to have the name Albert. He said that I also talked to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard and asked him to change the name, I understand that it will be renamed soon."

Meanwhile. discussions have started on whether the government will change the name of Albert Hall or not. It is also discussed that if the name of Albert Hall is changed, then after whom will this historical building be named?

Welcoming the statement of Ramesh, BJP MP C.P. Joshi has also placed a demand in front of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He said that Albert Hall in Jaipur should be named after Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap.

--IANS

arc/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jairam Ramesh

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 12:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.