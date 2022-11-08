Farmers will now become Urja Data along with being Annadata: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways has said that remarkable work has been done in the agriculture sector in . Under the leadership of CM Chouhan, has received the Krishi Karman Award in a row. Now, has also started exporting agricultural products. The have now become Urja Data along with Annadata.

He made the above remark while addressing the inauguration of a road projects program here on Monday.

Gadkari laid the foundation stone of five road projects in Mandla for Mandla and Dindori districts worth Rs 1261 crore. Gadkari said, "Mandla is the abode of nature, it is the land of Rani Durgavati and has the world-famous national park like Kanha. Roads are very important for the development of tribal works".

He said that after a detailed study of road development proposals given by the local public representatives, including CM Chouhan and Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste the schemes would be approved.

He gave detailed information about the new projects started by the Ministry of Transport in the field of energy across the country. He explained the need for the operation of electric buses in the field of transport in Madhya Pradesh. He said, "Production of bamboo can be promoted in Mandla, Dindori and other tribal areas. In future, ethanol will be made from bamboo, which can be used to generate energy for transportation and other sectors". Union Minister Gadkari talked about, the new project in the 'Gati Shakti Yojana' for road development in the Kanha-Balaghat region on the occasion.Besides, Gadkari discussed about Mandla-Jabalpur Highway. He expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of highway construction and apologised before the forum for the inconvenience caused to the people of Mandla and the surrounding area. He directed the concerned officers to repair the old work of the National Highway and issue a new tender soon for the construction of the bad part of the road. Gadkari discussed the development of roads and bridges from different projects in the coming years.Gadkari said, "The construction of Barahmasi roads is going on by the Central Government to reach all religious destinations of the country. Regarding the construction of the Narmada Expressway from Amarkantak to Dhar-Jhabua, he said that the study is going on by Mantralaya for the construction of this route. Devotees performing Narmada Pradakshina will definitely benefit from the development of this route". Union Minister Gadkari congratulated Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on behalf of all the students for starting medical education in Madhya Pradesh in the Hindi language. He said, "It is our resolve to take development to the poor and deprived sections".

