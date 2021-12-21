Congress MPs move adjournment motion notice in LS over Lakhimpur incident

-
ALSO READ
LS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over SIT report on Lakhimpur violence
Lakhimpur Kheri: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra contracts dengue
'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet
Lakhimpur violence: 'Yogi promised Ram Rajya, party workers running amok'
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
-
Congress MPs on Tuesday moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha and adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh and demanded "immediate resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni".
Congress MPs Deepender Singh Hooda, KC Venugopal moved a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha, while Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha.
The MPs demanded a discussion of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report of the incident and the resignation of MoS Teni.
Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra had been accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.
Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case last week termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".
The union minister and his son have denied the charges. However, Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU