Congress questions PM's silence on Chinese intrusion in Arunachal

-
ALSO READ
Cong asks PM to end 'silence' on Chinese 'intrusion' in Arunchal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh reports 370 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
Considering silence in Kashmir as sign of peace is flawed: Mehbooba
Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone, 4th incursion this month
Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar conducts random Covid testing as cases rise
-
The Congress on Sunday questioned the government over silence on Chinese incursion at Arunachal Border. The party also slammed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his comment on border row as Congress alleged that Chinese intrusion is absolutely unimaginable physically.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, addressing a press conference on Sunday, questioned the silence of the Prime Minister and said, "Chinese have intruded across the Indian border in the area, which we claim as ours, by building a second village of 60 clusters, or 60 habitats."
Singhvi said, "I have shown you two maps, which are crucial, I am not repeating them. One is the before and after picture. The before satellite picture of 2019 of the same spot shows barren, vacant land, you have just seen on the screen. The September, 2021's photo shows a cluster of about 60 odd houses or structures, what can be seen clearer, nobody has spoken on that, nobody has told you, why it is wrong?"
He said the intrusion near Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh is 6 to 7 km within the Indian area, which India claims its own.
The Congress spokesperson also attacked General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff, for saying that all is well and everything is happening on the Chinese side of the border.
"Is it not a travesty, he doesn't answer any particular question and Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson on the same day in his official version, suggested - this is all wrong, we don't accept Chinese claims, we assert our own territory and condemns Chinese claims."
Singhvi said, "on an issue like this, can we have this double voiced, hypocritical, unimaginable, inexcusable diversions between two ministries as important and high as Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministry and these satellite imagery are by world renowned companies, they are 'Maxar' and 'Planet labs'."
He said this spot, which has been shown in one of the photographs is about 33 km direct south of where Chinese President 'Xi' landed.
"We don't understand, this definition of national security, where you berate, browbeat, intimidate whole country on national security issues and keep silent on this kind of thing. One of the most eloquent speakers, our Prime Minister, always practices eloquent silence, but, this time more so on national security. He has never said a word on this, neither on the January, 2019 intrusion, nor on the September-October, 2021 intrusion, which is current. It is therefore a sad and distressing story of deception, prevarication on national security. It is a sad case of deliberate distortion, digression and diversion on an issue affecting India's integrity and sovereignty," he said.
--IANS
miz/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU