Congress releases second list of four candidates ahead of Nagaland polls

The on Sunday released its second list of four candidates for the assembly polls.

The party has fielded Meshenlo Kath from Kohima town, Alem Jongshi from Mokokchung town, Chenithung Humtsoe from Bhandari and P Mulang from Noklak.

All four are seats reserved for scheduled tribes.

The on Saturday had released its first list of 21 candidates for the assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief K Therie from Dimapur-I.

Elections to the 60-member Assembly will be held on February 27 and the results declared on March 2. The last date for filing of nominations is February 7.

