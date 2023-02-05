JUST IN
Congress releases second list of four candidates ahead of Nagaland polls

The Congress on Sunday released its second list of four candidates for the Nagaland assembly polls

Topics
Congress | Nagaland

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

The Congress on Sunday released its second list of four candidates for the Nagaland assembly polls.

The party has fielded Meshenlo Kath from Kohima town, Alem Jongshi from Mokokchung town, Chenithung Humtsoe from Bhandari and P Mulang from Noklak.

All four are seats reserved for scheduled tribes.

The Congress on Saturday had released its first list of 21 candidates for the Nagaland assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief K Therie from Dimapur-I.

Elections to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will be held on February 27 and the results declared on March 2. The last date for filing of nominations is February 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 21:14 IST

