Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas', hold victory rallies tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
Farmers hail repeal of 3 farm laws, to continue protest over other demands
Farms laws repealed in view of upcoming Assembly polls: Sitaram Yechury
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
Repeal of farm laws: Opposition parties hail victory of farmers
Farm laws repeal: Victory of all farmers, says Asaduddin Owaisi
-
The Congress has decided to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on November 20 and will organise victory rallies across the country on behalf of farmers to mark the Centre's announcement on Friday of repeal of three contentious farm laws.
Congress leaders will also visit the families of the over 700 farmers who died during the agitation and will organise candle marches and rallies to pray for the departed souls.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has asked all state units to organise such rallies and candle marches at state, district and block levels on Saturday.
In a letter to the party's state unit chiefs, Venugopal said the repeal of the three "draconian" farm laws is a victory of the farmers and a result of farmers' protests, their sacrifices and the yearlong uncompromising fight of a united opposition led by the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.
"This collective victory over evil is humbly dedicated to all the annadatas of our country," he said.
He said the Congress will observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on November 20 "in recognition of the consistent and spirited fight of the farmers against the flawed decisions of the tyrannical government, which led to the repeal of the farm laws".
"Let us extensively organise programmes to join the nation in observing this as a historic victory of the farmers. Mark the victory of the farmers' struggle by visiting families of shaheed farmers in our areas," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU