MSP bigger issue for farmers: Navjot Sidhu on repeal of farm laws

-
ALSO READ
Farmers hail repeal of 3 farm laws, to continue protest over other demands
Farms laws repealed in view of upcoming Assembly polls: Sitaram Yechury
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
Repeal of farm laws: Opposition parties hail victory of farmers
Farm laws repeal: Victory of all farmers, says Asaduddin Owaisi
-
Congress legislator and Punjab unit party president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said the minimum support price (MSP) is the bigger issue than farm laws as it is the lifeline of farmers.
"MSP is bigger issue than farm laws, it is the lifeline of Indian farmers. If the Central government genuinely wants to fulfil their promise of doubling the farmers income or accepting the C2 formula of the Swaminathan report, then they should accede to this demand," he tweeted.
Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's decision to withdraw the three farm laws, saying the constitutional process to do so would be completed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.
--IANS
vg/svn/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU