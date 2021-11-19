MSP bigger issue for farmers: Navjot Sidhu on repeal of farm laws

Congress legislator and Punjab unit party president on Friday said the (MSP) is the bigger issue than farm laws as it is the lifeline of farmers.

" is bigger issue than farm laws, it is the lifeline of Indian farmers. If the Central government genuinely wants to fulfil their promise of doubling the farmers income or accepting the C2 formula of the Swaminathan report, then they should accede to this demand," he tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's decision to withdraw the three farm laws, saying the constitutional process to do so would be completed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

