Congress Working Committee to meet on Monday amid debate on leadership

Days after Sonia Gandhi completed a year as interim president of the party, Congress has convened a meeting of its working committee in which the issue of party leadership is likely to be discussed.

Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal said in a tweet on Saturday that meeting of (CWC) will be held on August 24 at 11 am through video conferencing.

There has been a debate in the Congress on the issue of leadership with a section of the party pitching for return of Rahul Gandhi as party president.

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the party's attack on the Modi government on a range of issues including border tensions with China.

Sonia Gandhi completed one year as party chief earlier this month. She took over the reigns of the party for a second time after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief following Congress suffering its second successive defeat in Lok Sahba polls in 2019.

Sections of the party feel that the uncertainty over the leadership issue should end soon as it will help the party take on the BJP-led government more forcefully.

