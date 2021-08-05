Continued closure of malls in Maharashtra big blow to biz, employment: RAI

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu MSMEs appeal to govt for support to overcome Covid led crisis
US eager to involve Indian investigators in clinical trials on Covid: Fauci
Canada recommends mixing, matching of Astra, Moderna, Pfizer Covid vaccines
Gadkari emphasises on all-round efforts for Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives
GAME partners with SIDBI to help MSMEs revive biz amid pandemic
-
Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Thursday said that the continued closure of malls in Maharashtra due to COVID-19 pandemic is a big blow to business and lakhs of people working there.
The retailers' body claimed there is a misconception that being air-conditioned spaces, malls could exacerbate the pandemic situation and "there is no medical guideline or evidence that prohibits the use of air conditioners in view of the virus".
"All other states in the country except Maharashtra have allowed malls to open along with other formats of retail. Malls in Maharashtra have been continuously giving assurances about following the required SOPs and structured processes to ensure social distancing and safety of shoppers," RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said in a statement.
Permitting malls to operate will pave the way for citizens to shop in a safe and sanitised environment but will also save jobs of lakhs of livelihoods the mall ecosystem supports, he asserted.
RAI said malls have been diligently following all standard operating procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to ensure the safety of the staff and citizens.
"Malls associated with RAI have also been adhering to the detailed and comprehensive SOPs formulated by RAI to curb the spread of the virus. These SOPs are based on the framework of guidelines endorsed by the Indian Medical Association. Despite this, malls in Maharashtra continue to remain closed," RAI said.
Stating that malls in Maharashtra generate a business of around Rs 40,000 crore and contribute Rs 4,000 crore in GST, per month, RAI said the prolonged closures are impacting more than 2 lakh people employed in about 50 malls in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU