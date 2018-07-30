Convene all-party meet on Assam NRC to keep oppn informed: Cong tells govt

The on Monday asked the government to immediately convene an all-party meeting on the NRC issue and inform the opposition on the proposed steps to ensure that no Indian citizen is left out.

Senior party spokesperson said there should be no politics over the issue.

"The government must immediately call a meeting of leaders of all parties and should inform about the steps it proposes to take," he said, adding that it would be proper if the meeting is called on Tuesday.

He said till all matters related to the Register of Citizens (NRC) are disposed, people and families should not be separated and the matters be kept in abeyance.

The NRC issue is of international importance as it affects relation with neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh. It also has inter and intra state repercussions, Sharma said.

"Questions have been asked over the methodology being followed in finalising the NRC. It raises question marks on the credibility of the process," he said.

He also urged the government to remove shortcomings in the entire process and that all issues be settled as per the 1985 Assam Accord signed in the presence former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The problems should be sorted out in the ambit of the Assam Accord of 1985, the leader said.

The draft NRC was published today with the names of about 4 million residents of Assam not being included.