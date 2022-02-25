Cooperative movement has long history in India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

-
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said India's cooperative movement had a long history, which included farmers coming together in the olden days to help each other.
Speaking as the chief guest at the concluding event of the 50th year celebration of the TJSB Sahakari Bank here, Bhagwat said even "swayamsevaks" (RSS functionaries) had entered the cooperative banking movement with the aim of rendering service to society.
Unity among members of a profession was useful, he said, adding that one, while making progress in life, should look back occasionally and learn from it.
In the recent times, people are copying the West less and Indians themselves are setting examples for others to follow, he said in his address.
Bhagwat praised former British prime minister Winston Churchill as a person who never surrendered, even when faced with opposition from his own cabinet, and asked people at the gathering to fight for the future in this manner.
