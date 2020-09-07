Coronavirus case fatality rate below 2%, on continuous decline: MoHFW

The data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed that the COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has dropped below 2 per cent and is on a continuous decline.

The data published by the Union Ministry shows that the CFR was 2.15 per cent on August 1 and stands at 1.72 per cent on September 6.

The data further shows that the average weekly CFR was 1.97 per cent for the week of August 10 to August 16. The average weekly CFR has dropped to 1.75 per cent for the week of August 31 to September 6.

"India's comprehensive and calibrated actions within the umbrella strategy of 'TEST TRACK TREAT' have resulted in a low mortality rate. Sustained efforts through early diagnosis, & timely and effective treatment continues to steadily push the CFR down," the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted.

With a record spike of 90,633, India became the second-most COVID-affected country in the world. With 1,065 more deaths on Sunday, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)