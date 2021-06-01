Coronavirus curfew relaxed in three more districts of Uttar Pradesh

-
-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday relaxed the corona curfew in three more districts, making the relaxation applicable in 64 out of the 75 districts of the state.
As part of the relaxations, shops and markets outside containment zones can open for five days a week.
However, there will be no relaxation in Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Jhansi districts where active cases are over 600.
"The relaxations from corona curfew were announced on Sunday in 55 districts which has now been increased to 64. As with the latest report, active cases have come down below 600 in three more districts Lakhimpur, Ghazipur and Jaunpur and they will also be given relaxations from Wednesday 7 am," Additional Chief secretary, Information Navneet Sehgal said.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with senior officials.
In 64 districts, shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday from June 1, he said.
Eateries on highways and vendors will be allowed to operate, according to the statement.
It also said that night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend restrictions or corona curfew will be there on Saturday and Sunday.
