Business Standard

Coronavirus deaths cross 8,700 worldwide, more than 204,000 affected

Infections outside China have been reported by 170 countries

Reuters 

coronavirus

More than 204,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 8,710 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections outside China have been reported by 170 countries.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials
First Published: Wed, March 18 2020. 21:45 IST

