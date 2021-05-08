Delhi received 487 MT oxygen on Friday, says Deputy CM Sisodia

-
Delhi on Friday received 487 metric tonnes (MT) oxygen against its requirement of around 700 MT per day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.
Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister of Delhi government for Covid management, said, "We need around 700 MT oxygen per day to meet the requirements of the growing number of Covid patients getting admitted to the several hospitals.
"However, Delhi on Friday received only 487 MT oxygen. The requirement is likely to go up to around 976 MT a day in the coming days."
The Deputy CM said with growing number of Covid patients getting admitted to the hospitals, the demand for oxygen has surged in the last 15 days.
"It is very dificult to maintain proper supply of oxygen at every hospital at this stage. We request the Centre to provide at least 700 MT oxygen per day to Delhi."
The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government also claimed to have opened nearly 100 vaccination centers in government-run schools across the national capital, while around 200 more schools will be conerverted into vaccination centers in the next coming days.
