Oxygen crisis: ITC ties up with Linde India to import cryogenic containers

-
ALSO READ
ITC Q3 profit falls 11% YoY to Rs 3,587 crore, declares interim dividend
Linde surges 10%, hits new high in a weak market; zooms 124% in 3 months
Tata Group to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen
Make rational use of medical oxygen, ensure no wastage: Centre to states
Imperial Brands to focus on top five cigarette markets in turnaround plan
-
Diversified group ITC on Saturday said it has tied up with Linde India Ltd to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport medical oxygen.
The company also said it is airlifting large numbers of oxygen concentrators for distribution, while its paperboards unit in Bhadrachalam has started supply of oxygen to neighbouring areas.
"ITC Ltd has tied up with Linde India Ltd to airfreight 24 cryogenic containers of 20 tons each from Asian countries for use by them to transport medical oxygen across the country," the company said in a statement.
The initiative is aimed at easing the bottleneck of transporting medical oxygen, and to support the government's efforts, it added.
Many hospitals in different parts of the country are facing an acute shortage of oxygen as the devastating second wave of the pandemic sweeps across India.
"With the unprecedented emergency caused by the second wave of COVID-19, there has been an exponential rise in demand for medical oxygen, which is the most critical need at this hour to save valuable lives," the company said.
In addition, ITC is airlifting large numbers of oxygen concentrators for distribution.
The company's paperboards unit in Bhadrachalam has commenced supply of oxygen to neighbouring areas, it informed.
Stating that it is committed to support the government in its fight against the pandemic, ITC said it will "continue to explore other avenues to help address the challenges emerging during these trying times".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU