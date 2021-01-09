Puducherry coronavirus update: 36 new cases added, tally reaches 38,425

-
Puducherry logged 36 new cases of
coronavirus on Saturday, upping the total infection count in the union territory to 38,425.
However, no fresh fatality was reported in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last 24 hours.
Puducherry region accounted for 23 new cases, followed by Karaikal 4, Yanam one and Mahe 8.
Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar in a release said the new cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,233 samples.
Fifty one patients were discharged in the last twenty four hours, he said.
The Director said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and 97.49 percent respectively.
A total of 5.12 lakh samples were tested so far in the Union Territory and it was found that 4.69 lakh were negative.
The Director also said there were 328 active cases while 37,461 patients recovered and were discharged so far.
