Coronavirus curfew extended in entire Jammu and Kashmir till May 17

Corona curfew was extended on Sunday for the entire Jammu and Kashmir for seven more days up to May 17.
Authorities said the ongoing corona curfew which would end at 7 a.m. on Monday has been extended by another week till 7 a.m. next Monday.
"The extended lockdown shall remain effective in all the 20 districts of J&K," officials said.
J&K has been reporting an alarming number of new Covid cases and deaths with each passing day.
Yesterday, 4,788 new cases and 60 deaths were recorded in the union territory.
Reporting 60 Covid-related deaths in a single day is the highest number since the beginning of the ongoing pandemic.
