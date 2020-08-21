JUST IN
Coronavirus spike in South Korea may be spreading, 324 new cases reported

Most of the recent new cases have been in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region

AP  |  Seoul 

South Korean Army soldiers wearing protective gears gather to spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus at the Dongdaegu train station in Daegu, South Korea

South Korea has reported 324 new cases of the coronavirus, its highest single day total since early March as the recent surge of COVID-19 in the greater capital area now appears to be spreading nationwide.

Friday was the eighth consecutive day that South Korea has reported a triple-digit daily increase, for an eight-day total of 1,900 infections.

Most of the recent new cases have been in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region.

But officials said Friday the latest new infections were recorded in practically all major cities nationwide.

The daily jump was the highest since 367 cases were reported March 8. The country's caseload is now at 16,670, including 309 deaths.

Fri, August 21 2020.

