Global Covid-19 tally rises by over 263,000 to over 22.2 million: WHO

The WHO said that the total number of new cases in the world amounted to 263,601, while the increment in fatalities to 6,554

A healthcare worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a man to conduct tests for Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) amid the spread of the disease in New Delhi on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 cases globally has grown by more than 263,000 in the past 24 hours, while over 6,500 patients have died in the same period of time, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) data revealed on late Thursday.

The WHO said that the total number of new cases in the world amounted to 263,601, while the increment in fatalities to 6,554.

Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at 22,256,220, while the global death toll at 782,456.

WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 07:17 IST

