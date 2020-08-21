Number of Covid-19 cases in Brazil rises by 45,323 to over 3.5 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in has increased by 45,323 to 3,501,975 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 1,204 to 112,304 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, reported 49,298 new cases of the disease and 1,212 new fatalities.

comes second in terms of cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.5 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.5 million people have been infected with the worldwide, with over 790,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)