Country followed mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas': Modi

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: PM Modi lauds oxygen tanker drivers, healthcare workers
Oxygen Express with 3 loaded tankers arrives in Maharashtra from Gujarat
Australia: Indian-origin driver jailed for 22 years for killing policemen
Engineers trick Tesla Model Y to drive on Autopilot sans driver on the seat
Tesla finally releases driver monitoring system using cabin camera
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that providing medical grade oxygen to different states during the second wave of COVID-19 was a challenge but the Indian Air Force, the railways and scores of tanker drivers worked overtime to ensure that it was delivered to those in need on time.
In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, he also touched upon his government's seventh anniversary on Sunday and said the nation has followed the mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas" in this period.
There have been many moments of national pride, he said.
Apart from many successes, there were some stern tests as well, he said, referring to the pandemic. The nation fought its first wave with courage, and this too will be defeated, he asserted.
Speaking of various natural disasters, the prime minister said more lives were saved compared to the past.
He underlined that the Centre and the states are working together to mitigate the sufferings of the people.
Modi spoke with a liquid oxygen tanker driver, a woman railway driver and an air force officer involved in transportation of oxygen and related equipment to drive home the point on how these people are working overtime to ensure oxygen reaches those in need.
In normal times daily production of liquid medical oxygen was 900 MT, which has now risen over 10 times to nearly 9,500 MT, the prime minister noted.
He said despite the pandemic, the farmers ensured record production of crop and the government also made record procurement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU