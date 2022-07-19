Court orders release of Ansal brothers in evidence tampering case

-
A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the release of real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal against the jail term already undergone by them in a case of tampering with evidence in the case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, which had claimed 59 lives.
A magisterial court had on November 8 awarded seven-year jail terms to real estate barons and since then they were in prison.
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma on Tuesday, however, upheld the fine of Rs 2.25 crore imposed on each Sushil and Gopal Ansal by the magisterial court earlier.
We empathise with you (Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorti). Many lives were lost, which can never be compensated. But you must understand that penal policy is not about retribution. We have to consider their (Ansals) age. You have suffered, but they have also suffered, the judge said.
The court yesterday dismissed the appeal filed by real estate barons and two others challenging their conviction by the magisterial court.
After the order was pronounced, Krishnamoorti told the judge that the order was injustice and that she had lost faith in the judiciary.
The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and a departmental enquiry was initiated against Dinesh Chand Sharma. He was suspended and terminated from services on June 25, 2004.
The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.
