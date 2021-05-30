Covid-19: Assam reports 5,613 new Covid-19 cases, 77 deaths in a day

-
ALSO READ
Assam Assembly Polls: 38.08% voter turnout recorded till 1.10 pm, says EC
Assembly Elections 2021: Over 73% turnout in Assam till 5 pm, says EC
Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as Chief Minister of Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma: Key BJP strategist behind NDA's victory in Assam
Assam assembly polls: EC transfers Himanta's cop brother from Goalpara
-
Assam reported 5,613 new
COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths on Saturday, as per an official bulletin.
The state has so far reported 4,03,623 cases and 3,245 deaths, as per the National Health Mission.
There are 54,948 active cases in the state at present.
Tinsukia reported the highest eleven deaths, replacing Kamrup Metro which has been on the top of the tally till date.
Cachar district reported seven deaths, while five people each died in Kamrup Metro, Nagaon and Barpeta.
Of the new cases, 580 were detected in Kamrup Metro, 516 in Cachar and 352 in Dibrugarh.
The new cases were detected out of 1,16,562 tests conducted during the day, taking the daily positivity rate to 4.82 per cent.
The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 3,905 and the total number of recoveries is 3,44,083.
In all, 32,45,384 people received the first dose of the COVID vaccines in the state and of them, 8,26,894 got the second dose.
Chief Minister Hinanta Biswa Sarma said that the situation in the state was expected to improve within the next five to six days and the government will review the restrictions imposed on June 5.
He said that there may be a possibility of partial relaxations from June 7 but most of the restrictions will continue to remain in force till June 15.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU