Covid-19: Caseload in US surpass 27 mn mark, death toll touches 464,840

The United States continues to remain the worst affected due to COVID-19 as cumulative cases in the country has surpassed 27 million on Tuesday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as many as 27,083,808 people have detected positive for the COVID-19. The death toll in the country stands at 464,840.

About 42.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the US, CNN reported citing data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC reported that 42,417,617 total doses have been administered about 72 per cent of the 59,307,800 doses distributed. That is about 1.2 million more administered doses reported, for a seven-day average of nearly 1.5 million doses per day, CNN reported.

