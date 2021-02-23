Punjab reports over 400 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths in 24 hours

-
Punjab on Tuesday reported more than 400 fresh coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths.
With 426 new infections, the tally climbed to 1,79,261, according to a medical bulletin.
Ten more fatalities pushed the toll to 5,779, as per the bulletin.
The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 3,295 as compared to 3,167 on Monday, it said.
SBS Nagar reported a maximum of 103 cases, Ludhiana 81, Amritsar 48, Jalandhar 39, among the fresh cases witnessed in the state.
A total of 276 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 1,70,187, as per the bulletin.
Ten critical patients are on ventilator support while 77 are on oxygen support, it said.
Over 21,729 samples were collected on Tuesday.
A total of 48,82,164 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.
Punjab is among the five states that have been asked by the Centre to refocus on strict surveillance, containment and RT-PCR testing to check the growing number of cases.
The other four states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
