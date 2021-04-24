Covid-19 crisis: NDMC preparing 50 beds with piped oxygen facility at RBIPMT

The North Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is preparing 50 beds with piped facility for Covid patients at the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) in GTB Nagar.

After inspecting the preparations along with municipal commissioner Sanjay Goel on Saturday, North Mayor Jai Prakash said, "Due to increasing Covid cases in the city, the NDMC has decided to start 50 beds with piped facility for Corona patients at the RBIPMT. Initially, 50 beds are being prepared, after which all efforts will be made to increase the numbers to 100. facility will be available for the patients in each bed."

According to Prakash, directions have been issued to arrange separate waiting rooms, help desks and water coolers for the attendants of Covid patients at the hospital.

"The corporation is making all out efforts to provide all possible facilities to the citizens. The NDMC's Balak Ram Hospital with 100 beds is also ready to serve Covid patients after obtaining approval from the government," the Mayor said.

--IANS

ssb/arm

