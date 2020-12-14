Covid-19: Daily new infections dip below 30,000 for third consecutive month

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month takingIndia's virus caseload to 98.84 lakh,while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.88 lakh,accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total cases mounted to 98,84,100 with 27,071infections being reported in a day. The death toll rose to1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,88,159 pushing the national recovery rate to94.98 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eighth consecutive day.

There are 3,52,586 active infections in the country whichcomprises3.57per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh onAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh onNovember 20.

