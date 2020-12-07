Bihar records another 585 coronavirus cases, three additional deaths

Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to



2,39,125 as 585 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,295, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

At least 572 people were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,32,438, it said.

The recovery rate among patients in the state stands at 97.20 per cent.

Three new fatalities were recorded in Patna, Purnea and Saran.

Patna reported the highest number of fresh cases at 261, followed by Muzaffarpur (27), Katihar (26), Sitamarhi and Saharsa (16 each), Purnea and Rohtas (13 each), East Champaran and Gaya (11 each).

now has 5,392 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 1.54 crore samples including 1,25,904 in the past 24 hours, it added.

