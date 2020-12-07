India's active Covid-19 cases near 400,000, recovery rate at 94.37 per cent

recorded 36,011 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 4,03,248, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With 41,970 new recoveries, the number of overall recovered COVID-19 patients stand at 91,00,792, pushing the recovery rate to 94.37 per cent today.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,44,222, including 4,03,248 active cases and 91,00,792 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,182.

According to the Ministry, reported less than 50,000 cases for the 28th day in a row. The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

With recording more recoveries than the new COVID-19 cases for the last nine days, the active caseload dropped to 4.03 lakh (4,03,248) on Sunday, the lowest in 138 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"This is the lowest in 138 days. The total active cases were 4,02,529, on July 21, 2020," the Ministry said in a release.

Delhi reported 2,706 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 5,92,250 including 5,57,914 recoveries. The death toll surged to 9,643 after 69 succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Delhi health department said on Sunday.

Kerala reported 4,777 fresh COVID-19 cases and 5,217 recoveries on Sunday. The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases in the state are 60,924 and 5,27,911 respectively, according to state health department.

Karnataka reported 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 889 discharges, and 10 deaths on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 8,93,006 including 8,55,750 recovered cases and 11,856 deaths. There are 25,381 active cases in the state, according to Karnataka health department.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,320 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus in the state to 7,90,240. According to state health department, 1,398 discharges, and 16 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of discharges to 7,67,659 and death toll to 11,793. There are 10,788 active cases in the state.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,950 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus in the state to 5,54,944. A total of 1,993 discharges, and 24 deaths were reported taking the total number of discharges to 5,24,860 and death toll to 7,924. There are 22,160 active cases in the state, said state health department.

Andhra Pradesh reported 667 new COVID-19 cases, 914 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state stand at 8,71,972 including 8,59,029 recoveries, 5,910 active cases and 7,033 deaths.

With 553 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh is 44,958 till date. As many as 520 cured cases and 11 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases to 35,923 and the death toll to 722.

Meanwhile, Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to approach the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country. It is to be noted that Pfizer India's parent company Pfizer has already got emergency-use clearance in the United Kingdom and Bahrain.

At an all-party meeting recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks, and as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)