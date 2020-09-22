PM to review status of Covid-19 response, management in 7 states on Sept 23

Prime Minister will chair a high-level virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID high burden States/Union Territories (UT) to review the status and preparedness of COVID response and management on Wednesday (September 23).

These states and the UTs are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and

According to the Union Health Ministry, more than 63 per cent of the active cases of in the country are concentrated in these seven States/ UT. They also account for 65.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases and 77 per cent of the total deaths. Along with the other five states, and have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently.

Maharashtra, Punjab, and are reporting high mortality with more than 2 per cent Case Fatality Rate (CFR). Other than and Uttar Pradesh, their positivity rate is observed to be above the national average of 8.52 per cent.

The Centre has been leading the fight against COVID in the country in effective collaboration and close coordination with the State/UT governments. The Union Government is supporting them to ramp up the healthcare and medical infrastructure.

With a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 55-lakhs on Tuesday, according to the Union

The total case tally stands at 55,62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases and 44,97,868 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

With 1,053 deaths the toll due to the disease stands at 88,935 in the country. continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 2,91,630 active cases and 8,84,341 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the disease stands at 32,671.

