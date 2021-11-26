Covid-19: Delhi records 23 fresh cases, positivity rate at 0.04%

-
Delhi on Friday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 23 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
The number of cumulative cases rose to 14,40,807. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,095.
Four fatalities have been reported so far this month, two on November 12 and one each on November 14 and 15. The city reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.
The case positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin.
On Thursday, 30 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.
On Wednesday, 35 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.
