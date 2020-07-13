Covid-19: Dharavi adds 6 new patients; active cases now below 100

-
-
Six new cases of coronavirus were
reported from Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi, taking the tally to 2,381 on Monday, the city civic body said.
A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the half-a-dozen fresh infections took the tally to 2,381, but Dharavi has only 96 active COVID-19 cases.
As many as 2,039 patients have already recovered and discharged from COVID-19 facilities, he said.
The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing COVID-19 deaths, if any, in the slum-dominated area since the last month.
Notably, the number of active COVID-19 cases from Dharavi has dipped below the 100-mark after a long time.
Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had praised the efforts taken by the authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Dharavi, once a hotspot.
The first COVID-19 patient in Dharavi was found on April 1, nearly three weeks after Mumbai recorded its maiden positive case on March 11.
Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia, is spread across 2.5 square km and has a population of around 6.5 lakh with people living in tiny houses.
