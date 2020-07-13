JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid-19: After Swiggy, ITC Hotels ties up with Zomato for delivery of food
Business Standard

Covid-19: Dharavi adds 6 new patients; active cases now below 100

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing COVID-19 deaths, if any, in the slum-dominated area since the last month

Topics
Dharavi | Maharashtra | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Dharavi, slum, coronavirus
The number of active Covid-19 cases from Dharavi has dipped below the 100-mark after a long time

Six new cases of coronavirus were

reported from Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi, taking the tally to 2,381 on Monday, the city civic body said.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the half-a-dozen fresh infections took the tally to 2,381, but Dharavi has only 96 active COVID-19 cases.

As many as 2,039 patients have already recovered and discharged from COVID-19 facilities, he said.

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing COVID-19 deaths, if any, in the slum-dominated area since the last month.

Notably, the number of active COVID-19 cases from Dharavi has dipped below the 100-mark after a long time.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had praised the efforts taken by the authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Dharavi, once a hotspot.

The first COVID-19 patient in Dharavi was found on April 1, nearly three weeks after Mumbai recorded its maiden positive case on March 11.

Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia, is spread across 2.5 square km and has a population of around 6.5 lakh with people living in tiny houses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 19:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU