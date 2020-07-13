Eastern Railway coming up with new facility for serious Covid-19 patients

The Eastern Railway is cominp up



with a new unit for serious patients at the B R Singh Hospital here, a senior official said on Monday.

The city-headquartered zonal railway, which at present treats patients with non-severe symptoms at its Howrah Orthopaedic Hospital, is likely to set up the unit by next week, medical director of B R Singh Hospital, D C Bhuniya said.

"We are finalising the nitty-gritties for starting the unit, and the number of beds in it will be decided upon the requirement," he said.

Railway employees, retired staff and their dependents will have access to the new facility in Sealdah area.

With the number of people infected with increasing, the authorities felt the need for a unit to treat those developing serious symptoms, sources said.

B R Singh Hospital was selected as it is the main medical facility of the Eastern Railway, they said.

