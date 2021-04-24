Covid-19: Haryana records 10,491 fresh cases, 60 deaths in 24 hours

on Saturday recorded 10,491 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the state's total tally to 4,13,334 while 60 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,703, a health department bulletin said.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (3,136), Faridabad (1,530), Sonipat (802), Hisar (857) and Karnal (578).

Of the latest deaths, eight were reported from Gurgaon, seven each from Faridabad and Ambala, six each from Sonipat and Hisar and five each from Karnal and Bhiwani, according to the bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in stands at 69,384. So far, 3,40,247 patients have recovered from the infection and the state has a recovery rate of 82.32 per cent, the bulletin stated.

