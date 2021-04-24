JUST IN
India fastest country to administer 140 mn doses of COVID vaccine: Govt
Covid-19: Haryana records 10,491 fresh cases, 60 deaths in 24 hours

Haryana's total tally has reached 4,13,334 and death toll 3,703, a health department bulletin said

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

File photo of student undergoing thermal screening before entering an examination centre to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Sector 14, in Gurugram.

Haryana on Saturday recorded 10,491 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the state's total tally to 4,13,334 while 60 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,703, a health department bulletin said.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (3,136), Faridabad (1,530), Sonipat (802), Hisar (857) and Karnal (578).

Of the latest deaths, eight were reported from Gurgaon, seven each from Faridabad and Ambala, six each from Sonipat and Hisar and five each from Karnal and Bhiwani, according to the bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 69,384. So far, 3,40,247 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection and the state has a recovery rate of 82.32 per cent, the bulletin stated.

First Published: Sat, April 24 2021. 22:35 IST

