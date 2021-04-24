Kejriwal sends SOS to CMs of other states to help with oxygen for Delhi

-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sent an SOS to his counterparts in other states seeking their help in boosting medical oxygen supply in the national capital on a day 20 COVID patients died at a private hospital as it was waiting for its oxygen to be replenished.
As the desperate hunt for the life-saving gas continued in the national capital amid rising coronavirus cases, the chief minister told the states that despite the central government's help, the severity of COVID-19 was such that all available resources were proving to be inadequate.
"I would be grateful if you could provide us with any oxygen, along with tankers, from your state or any organization in your state. Kindly treat this as an SOS," Kejriwal wrote in his letter to the chief ministers.
Twenty people died at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital, their lives ebbing as the hospital waited for oxygen to be replenished on Saturday.
Due to the unprecedented rise in COVID cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen, Kejriwal apprised the chief ministers.
"I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi if they have spare. Though Central govt is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," the chief minister tweeted.
In the letter, Kejriwal wrote that Delhi does not produce any oxygen and its daily supplies were "woefully" short.
The Centre has increased Delhi's daily quota from 378 MT to 480 MT even as the ruling AAP dispensation has alleged interruptions in supplies from neighbouring states.
Several hospitals have also approached the High Court for ensuring oxygen supply amid a blame game between the AAP government and the BJP over the oxygen crisis.
The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to coordinate on the issue of making available medical oxygen to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, observing that citizens cannot be left to die.
A few days back, Kejriwal hadsaid all states should come together to help each other amid the spiralling crisis.
"If we decide to split ourselves into Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, India will not survive. We need to come together and unite as Indians and as human beings," he had said.
The coronavirus does not recognize borders and the states too need to move beyond geographical boundaries to work together and show the world what good and efficient governance looked like by collectively fighting the pandemic, he had said.
