Covid-19: HC seeks Delhi govt stand restraining beggars at traffic lights

The on Tuesday sought response of the city government and police on a plea seeking to restrain and vagabonds from begging at traffic junctions and markets to prevent spread of COVID-19 as many of them do not wear masks or maintain social distancing.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government, the urban shelter improvement board (DUSIB) and the police seeking their stand on the petition by a lawyer.

The petitioner, Narender Pal Singh, has claimed that he has witnessed touch cars at traffic lights "without sanitising their hands" and therefore, they may themselves stand a chance of getting infected or becoming carriers of the COVID-19 infection.

The petition has also sought rehabilitation of and vagabonds and to ensure they have food, shelter and access to medical facilities, including vaccination.

