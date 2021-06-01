Delhi to receive light intensity rain in next 2 hours: Met department

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Yaas: IAF keeps 11 transport aircraft, 25 helicopters on standby
Cyclone Yaas: NDRF advice states to prepare for worst-case scenario
Cyclone with wind speed of 155-165 kmph may hit WB-Odisha coasts on May 26
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: PM announces Rs 1,000-cr relief package for Gujarat
-
Delhi and its adjoining areas are expected to receive light intensity rain/drizzle in the next two hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday morning.
In a tweet earlier today, IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 Km/h over and adjoining areas in parts of Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 2 hours.
"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Siwani, Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) Bhadra, Sidhmukh, Sadulpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it said at 7.00 am.
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains with gusty winds around midnight bringing respite from the scorching heat.
Earlier, IMD had said that hail storm and precipitation is likely over and nearby few places of Delhi, Baghpat, Noida, Greater Noida.
The Meteorological Department said that thunder squall with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds is likely in Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Adampur, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Siwani, Tosham, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, and Mahendargarh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU