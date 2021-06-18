Covid-19: Jammu and Kashmir reports 671 infections, 8 fatalities

on Friday recorded 671 fresh cases, taking the number of infected persons to 3,10,688, while the death toll rose to 4,234 with eight more fatalities, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 226 were reported from the Jammu division and 445 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 133 cases, followed by Baramulla district 66.

The number of active cases has dropped to 10,094 in the union territory, while a total of 2,96,360 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 4,234 as eight patients died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 22 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since Thursday evening.

