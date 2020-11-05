Covid-19: Johns Hopkins, IIHMR Uni to offer courses on 'vaccine economics'

-
ALSO READ
Pandemic driving children back to work, jeopardising gains: Report
Covid-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK: Report
WHO, UNICEF urge African countries to accelerate reopening of schools
Russia approves second coronavirus vaccine after early-stage trials
One in six children living in extreme poverty, figure set to rise: UN
-
The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has partnered with IIHMR University in Jaipur to offer two online courses on "vaccine economics" for policymakers and programme managers to educate them on optimising vaccine coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to IIHMR University, the courses have already received 400 applications, out of which 230 participants from the field of immunisation and vaccine delivery have been short-listed.
The participants are from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Somalia.
"Vaccine economics has been an essential and critical aspect of public health in India. The global COVID-19 situation affected routine vaccination programmes. It accentuated the need for a robust model for the under-trial COVID vaccines, especially in the low- and middle-income countries, so that the maximum number of people who need it can get it," said David Bishai, Professor, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA and Program Lead.
"IIHMR has been a trusted partner of Johns Hopkins in the Indian subcontinent and around for reaching out to the maximum number of policymakers and immunisation managers," he added.
From India, 53 participants have been selected to attend the programmes, out of 64 who expressed interest.
The participants are working in organisations such as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, state ministries, WHO, UNDP, UNICEF, Tata Trusts, Clinton Health Access Initiative and IIT Kharagpur.
According to P R Sodani, Officiating President, IIHMR University, Jaipur, "Evidence on evaluating infectious disease and the economic impact of vaccination is critical in informing national decision-makers on the allocation of limited resources and in prioritizing interventions in the health sector. COVID-19 has thrown up new challenges for managing existing immunization programs as well as preparing for the rapid deployment of the upcoming COVID vaccine."
"Our online courses aimed at helping immunisation managers optimise vaccine delivery in this challenging time. We are happy that the programme has received an overwhelming response," he said.
The novel coronavirus has infected 4.76 crore people across the globe and claimed 12.11 lakh lives. In India, the total coronavirus cases have mounted to 83,64,086 and the death toll climbed to 1,24,315.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU