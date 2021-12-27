Covid-19: Jordan reports 295 new cases of Omicron, 328 in total

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Jordan govt to tighten measures amid spike in Omicron cases
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than Beta or Delta: Study
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Omicron more contagious, less dangerous than Delta: Israeli scientist
-
The Jordanian Health Ministry registered 295 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Sunday, bringing the total infections of the new variant to 328 across the kingdom, state-run Petra news agency reported.
On Sunday, Jordan reported 1,447 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the caseload to 1,052,868, the ministry said in a statement.
The pandemic also claimed 43 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 12,487, it added.
So far, 4,313,657 people in the country have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,891,366 have received second shots.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU