Covid-19: Kerala clocks 12,300 new cases, 28,867 recoveris, 174 deaths

Kerala on Monday logged 12,300 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 24,96,554, while the toll climbed to 8,815 with 174 deaths, the state government said.
In the last 24 hours, 89,345 samples were tested and the test positivity rate came down to 13.77 per cent.
So far 1,97,95,928 samples have been sent for testing, a Health department statement said here.
Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 28,867 people, undergoing treatment, testing negative for the infection, taking the tally to 23,10,385.
Active cases stood at 2,06,982.
Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,750 cases followed by Malappuram (1,689) and Thrissur (1,055), it said.
Of the total positive cases reported on Monday, 56 were health workers.
Out of today's total cases, 69 people were those who came from outside the state and 11,422 were infected through contact, the release said.
A total of 7,88,202 people are under observation in various districts, including 38,377 in various hospitals.
