Weibo users call on Chinese officials to rethink on zero-Covid policy

Chinese social media platform, Weibo users, on Friday called on officials to rethink the zero-COVID policy after Xinhua's official Weibo account posted the importance of dynamic zero-COVID strategy and touted it as the most effective and conducive for economic and social development.
The Xinhua post stated that it is a practical and feasible strategy based on China's national conditions.
It asked the citizens to work towards it in a solid and meticulous manner so the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic can be won.
The post received many comments calling for a rethink on a 2-year-old strategy that is causing trouble to the public. The post was deleted later on.
Many posts on Weibo have emerged showing the excessive price rise in vegetables due to pandemic control measures. Most of them are from Shanghai and Shenzhen.
The Chinese mainland reported 1,280 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission.
The COVID-19 pandemic situation in China continues to heat up as more than 20 provinces and cities have imposed travel bans and lockdowns.
The situation in more than 20 provinces and cities including Jilin, Hebei, Guangdong, and Shanghai has deteriorated.
The country has clung to a zero-tolerance approach to the virus that relies on stringent lockdowns, mass testing and quarantine in government facilities.
Moreover, China's zero tolerant COVID policy resulting in the killing of pets is drawing widespread criticism by Chinese citizens who have started questioning the government regarding violation of privacy, security of the property and cruelty against animals, according to a media report.
