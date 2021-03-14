Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh doctor infected after second vaccine dose

-
ALSO READ
Temperature drop link to Covid-19 surge likely: Maharashtra official
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Concerns over infections among primitive tribes
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why many hospitals are facing oxygen shortage
From Feb 5-18, Covid positivity rate oscillated between 0 and 0.9%: Data
-
A senior doctor with the
state-run Gandhi Medical College in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has contracted COVID-19 despite taking both vaccine doses, officials said on Saturday.
People close to the 48-year-old doctor said she believed not wearing a mask after getting the second dose and a general lowering of guard may have caused the infection.
She got the first dose of the Covishield vaccine on January 16 and the second one on March 1, they said.
The doctor tested positive on March 10, and has been advised home quarantine for 14 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU